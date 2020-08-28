Image copyright Oxford Mail and Jon Lewis Image caption Keith Mitchell worked with two future prime ministers in his role as council leader

The former leader of Oxfordshire County Council has been described as a "towering figure" following his death.

Keith Mitchell, 74, was the Conservative leader of the authority between 2001 and 2012.

Known locally for his outspoken views, he campaigned with David Cameron and Boris Johnson, and criticised authors in rows over library closures.

But current leader Ian Hudspeth said he was also "pragmatic, practical and conciliatory".

He added: "Keith is a towering figure in the history of Oxfordshire County Council and was at the helm through some very significant times."

Mr Mitchell represented Bloxham, Adderbury, Bodicote and the surrounding areas of north Oxfordshire between 1989 and 2013, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Kieron Mallon, a friend and fellow county councillor, said: "His work ethic was second to none and he dominated local government both in Oxfordshire and in the south of England for a generation.

"His like will not be seen again and I will miss him".

'Kaiser Keith'

During the 2005 elections, in which the Conservative group gained an overall majority of the council, he campaigned with two future prime ministers.

Mr Cameron was the then parliamentary candidate for Witney, and Mr Johnson the candidate for Henley.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Mr Mitchell served as council leader for more than a decade

During a period of cuts during the coalition government Mr Mitchell was criticised by campaigners because of the effect on local libraries.

Authors Colin Dexter and Philip Pullman opposed the planned library closures, but he branded them as "well-known Oxford lefties".

He was also dubbed "Kaiser Keith" by his opponents after appointing members of his own party to leadership roles and on scrutiny committees.

Upon his retirement he counted two hamburger roundabouts on Oxford's ring road, the redevelopment of Oxford Castle, and the removal of buses from Queen Street among his successes.

Mr Hudspeth said would "be missed, respected and long-remembered by staff and councillors of all political persuasions".