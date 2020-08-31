Image copyright oxford playhouse Image caption Oxford University's Saïd Business School will use the theatre temporarily during the pandemic

Oxford Playhouse is set to reopen as a lecture space for students of Oxford University's Saïd Business School.

It will host Masters of Financial Economics students as part of social distancing measures which will see group sizes reduced from 80 down to 20.

Playhouse chief executive Louise Chantal said the temporary arrangement was an "elegant solution" to some of the challenges both institutions faced.

Despite the government's £1.57bn rescue package, the theatre is struggling.

It said the agreement with the business school would provide it with vital income while enabling the school to continue its teaching safely during the pandemic.

Ms Chantal said: 'We are delighted to be able to accommodate this important part of the University of Oxford, allowing the business school to continue to teach its world-leading courses and utilise the theatre spaces until we are once again able to open for live performances."

The school's dean, Peter Tufano, said the approach would "deepen and extend the shared learning that has always been at the heart of our MBA", while providing the flexibility to respond to evolving guidance on public health and physical distancing.