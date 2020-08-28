Image copyright FamilyHandout Image caption John Howes' family said the 58-year-old had a "heart of gold"

A van driver has been jailed after crashing into and killing a cyclist.

John Howes, 58, was hit by the Vauxhall Combo van on the B4044 Oxford Road in Farmoor, Oxfordshire, in October last year and died days later in hospital.

Trevor Long, 42, of Longore, Stonesfield, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday.

He was imprisoned for five years and four months and disqualified from driving for five years.

In a statement, Mr Howes' family described Mr Howes, a keen cyclist from Farmoor who was known for his volunteer work with his wife's Brownie unit, as a "selfless, thoughtful and caring man".

"He was a devoted and loving husband, father and son with a great sense of humour and a heart of gold," they added.

"Even after his demise, he continues to give, as he has donated his kidneys which his family hope will be life-changing for the recipients."