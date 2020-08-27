Image copyright Dave Price Image caption Oxford recorded 41 cases in the week ending 21 August

Stricter lockdown rules may be put into place in Oxford because of the "uncomfortably high" rise in Covid cases, an authority has said.

The city recorded 41 cases in the week ending 21 August, which works out as 26.9 per 100,000.

Oxfordshire County Council said it meant "measures that would slam the brakes on Oxford's gradual emergence from lockdown" were now closer.

The director of public health called the increase "unsettling".

Ansaf Azhar implored people to help stop the spread as the Bank Holiday approached, and said those aged 18 to 29 were driving the increase.

He added: "Do we really want to end up with the kind of local control measures we have seen introduced in various parts of Lancashire, Yorkshire, Leicester and Aberdeen?

"I've said it over and over - this whole situation is in our own hands.

"We all need to act responsibly and follow the very simple advice.

"If we do that collectively, we will reverse this upward trend that we are seeing in Oxford.

"If we don't bring the infection rate under control then measures will be introduced of the kind we've seen elsewhere in the country. It's that simple."

A lockdown was announced in Leicester in June when there were 135 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people there.

Restrictions were placed on Oldham, Blackburn and Pendle in August when cases reached between 70 and 90 per 100,000 people.

Other areas currently included on Public Health England's local authority watchlist are Manchester, Preston, Northampton, Birmingham, and Luton.