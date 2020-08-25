Image copyright Google Image caption An altercation broke out in Manzil Way Gardens and moved up into Cowley Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing in Oxford.

The attacks took place during an altercation involving 15 men between 23:00 and 23:30 BST on Monday.

The fight moved up from Manzil Way Gardens to Cowley Road, and into Leopold Street, police said.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both remain in custody.

Two men, aged 32 and 24, received stab wounds, and several others were also injured.

The men were taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Section 60 stop-and-search order has been put in place in part of east Oxford.

Supt Joe Kidman, local policing area commander for Oxford, said: "A neighbourhood operation has been put in place and you may see more officers patrolling the area to reassure our community and keep people safe."

He said the order would be used "by local officers in an intelligence-led way to prevent further incidents".

Det Insp James Mather, of Oxford CID, said: "We have launched a full investigation, and as a result, two people have been arrested."

He appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to come forward.