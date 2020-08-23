Police attacked with own incapacitant spray on M40

Image copyright Google Image caption The officers had been stopping a car on the M40 between junction 8 and 9

Two police officers were attacked with their own incapacitant spray, bitten and had their heads stamped on when they stopped a vehicle on the M40.

The attack happened between junction 8 and 9 in Oxfordshire on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said a man had been charged with two counts of assault.

Morgan Culshaw, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared at Oxford Magistrates on Saturday and is due before Oxford Crown Court on 24 September.

He is also accused of one count of theft, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, one count of dangerous driving, one count of failing to provide a sample, and one count of using a motor vehicle without insurance.