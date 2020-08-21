Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A418 between Tiddington and junction 8A of the M40

A woman has died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck near Thame.

A silver Toyota Avensis collided with a blue and white Scania HGV on the A418 between Tiddington and junction 8A of the M40.

The 51-year-old woman driving the car died at the scene in Oxfordshire at about 16:40 BST on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said her next of kin had been informed. The truck driver had minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

PC Matt Booker, of the roads police unit at Abingdon police station, urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact police.

He added: "I would like to appeal to any other motorists who were using the A418 at around this time on Thursday, who may have seen this collision taking place."