Image copyright Google Image caption Oxford City Council argued successfully that the owners of the house, in William Street, New Marston, had not got the correct planning permission

The owners of an Oxford house advertised on letting websites Airbnb and Booking.com have been banned from using it as short-term accommodation.

Its owners appealed against an Oxford City Council enforcement notice lodged in July 2019 but a planning inspector sided with the authority.

The council said it was the first time it had taken action against landlords in that way.

It said some short-term lets have been used as brothels or to stage parties.

A neighbour of the property in William Street, New Marston had complained about noise and disturbance.

A planning inspector said a "largely transient pattern" of occupants showed it was not being used as a normal dwelling.

'Loss of family homes'

Landlords only need to apply for planning permission if there is a "material change" in the way a property is used. If it being used for short-term lets this could be a matter of judgement based on the facts.

The owners of the house did not "specifically dispute" the council's concerns but said there were "many" other companies letting out properties in Oxford in the same way.

Councillor Alex Hollingsworth, cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, said he was "really pleased" by the decision.

But he added: "Short lets in Oxford have resulted in a loss of valuable family homes. In some extreme cases, short lets have been used for regular loud parties and even as brothels.

"This case shows that we do take the issue seriously and we will chase landlords through the legal system if necessary."