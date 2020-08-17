Image copyright Simononly Image caption St Edmund Hall, Oxford will admit all 2020 offer-holders from the UK

A third Oxford college has said it will honour all the places it offered to UK students, irrespective of their A-level results.

There has been anger among schools, colleges and students since Thursday when 40% of awarded A-level grades were lower than teachers' predictions.

St Edmund Hall will admit all students given offers earlier this year.

Oxford University said colleges had offered places to more than 300 students who missed their grades.

In a statement, St Edmund Hall said: "To alleviate the anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the appeals process, and uphold our strong strategic commitment to access, equality and diversity in our admissions process, the college has taken the decision to make offers unconditional for all applicants whose places were not originally confirmed."

Worcester College and Wadham College said earlier they were giving places to all their UK offer-holders.

An Oxford University spokesman said the number of students admitted without meeting entry requirements was "far more than in previous years", adding: "The overwhelming majority of these are UK state school candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"As a result our UK state school intake this year currently stands at 67.8% - an increase of 5.7% compared to 2019."

Image copyright Mike Legend Image caption Worcester College was the first Oxford college to say it would accept all offer-holders

Data from Ofqual shows independent schools saw an increase of 4.7% in the number of students securing A or A* grades from 2019, compared with 2% for state schools.

The exams regulator is reviewing its guidance on how to appeal against A-level and GCSE grades using mock exam results.

In England, 36% of entries had a lower grade than teachers predicted and 3% were down two grades after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.