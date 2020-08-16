Image copyright Justice4Harry19 Image caption PC Andrew Harper and Harry Dunn were both killed in August last year

The mother of PC Andrew Harper has written to Harry Dunn's alleged killer urging her to return to the UK.

Debbie Adlam, whose son died when he was dragged by a getaway car, wrote the letter after becoming friends with Mr Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles.

US suspect Anne Sacoolas has been accused of killing the 19-year-old in a crash near a military base last year.

Mrs Adlam said she wrote the letter because she "saw a mother who was hurting just like me".

Ms Sacoolas, the wife of an officer based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the US following the crash.

She was charged in December with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike and a car collided outside the US base in Northamptonshire on 27 August.

Image caption Debbie Adlam said she "saw a mother who was hurting just like me"

In the letter Mrs Adlam wrote: "As a mother yourself, can you begin to imagine if what happened to Andrew and Harry had happened to one of your children?

"Charlotte and I have to live through having to face this reality every day and night."

She added: "Harry's family are languishing, left to find a way to to deal with the fact that you left without any apparent concern for those left behind to pick up the pieces.

"Pease bring an end to this current situation and give Harry's family and your own a better future."

Ms Charles said she was "blown away by Debbie's love and support".

"For another mother who is suffering as intensely as she is, her unselfish act in writing this letter just shows the power of the human spirit and how kind people in this country really are."

Mrs Adlam wrote to Ms Sacoolas the day after the anniversary of her own son's death.

Newlywed, PC Harper, 28, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, died on 15 August last year as he tried to stop three thieves fleeing as they stole a quad bike

Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were jailed after being convicted of PC Harper's manslaughter but cleared of murder at the Old Bailey in July.