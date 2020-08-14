Image copyright Mike Legend Image caption Worcester College, Oxford said it had offered places to its "most diverse cohort ever"

An Oxford college has said it will honour all places it offered to UK students, irrespective of their A-Level results.

Worcester College, which has about 700 students, said it had given offers to its "most diverse cohort ever" before exams were cancelled.

Nearly 40% of A-level grades awarded on Thursday were lower than teachers' predictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the results were a "robust set of grades".

'Expressed concern'

A statement on the Worcester College website said: "Many members of our college community and beyond have expressed their concern for the potential impact of yesterday's A-level results on this year's incoming students.

"At Worcester we made offers in 2020 to our most diverse cohort ever, and in response to the uncertainties surrounding this year's assessment, we have confirmed the places of all our UK offer-holders, irrespective of their A-level results."

Staff at another Oxford college that has not confirmed places told the BBC they had been "flooded with emails" from concerned alumni that deserving students could lose out.

Across England, 36% of entries had a lower grade than teachers predicted and 3% were down two grades in results after exams were cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.