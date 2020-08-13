Image copyright Google Image caption The part of George Street that will be affected includes several restaurants and Oxford's New Theatre

A key road in Oxford city centre will be partly pedestrianised to support businesses.

Part of George Street, between New Inn Hall Street and Cornmarket Street, will provide space for tables and chairs between 10:00 and 21:00 BST every day.

Oxford City Council said it was able to shut the road because "relatively few vehicles" are using the street.

The trial will start on 22 August and run until 20 September, when Oxford University students are expected back.

Large planters will be placed on George Street to stop vehicles entering the newly pedestrianised area but a two-way central cycle lane will be retained.

The road closure will be lifted at 21:30 BST every day, giving traders half an hour to clear up before traffic is allowed back on George Street.

The council said the pedestrianisation is part of a "wide range of measures", including free parking at park and rides, to support businesses.

Councillor Tom Hayes, the council's deputy leader, said: "After locking down for so long, people want to be together. Businesses need support to serve as many customers as possible and giving George Street back to the people by emptying it of vehicles is the right solution."