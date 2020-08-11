Image copyright Google Image caption The expansion to Rhodes House, in South Parks Road, is expected to be passed on Tuesday

The headquarters of the charitable trust founded by imperialist Cecil Rhodes has been recommended for a multimillion-pound expansion.

The Rhodes Trust wants to remodel Rhodes House and covert its basement into conference hall for 300 people.

New accommodation and improved office spaces have also been proposed.

Oxford city councillors have been advised to approve plans for the Grade II*-listed building, which was built as memorial to Rhodes in 1929.

A decision over the building's redevelopment will be made later, but comes after Oxford's Oriel College decided in June it wanted to remove its statue of Rhodes.

Campaigners say Rhodes, a 19th Century businessman, member of Oriel College and politician in southern Africa, represented white supremacy and is steeped in colonialism and racism.

Rhodes Must Fall (RMF), which led protests to remove the statue in the city's High Street, told the BBC it believed Rhodes House and its associated scholarships "should be renamed" and reformed.

"Until there is a reckoning with the legacy and genocide perpetuated by Rhodes, the Rhodes House will continue to be a contested and violent blight on the name of the university and the city of Oxford more specifically," RMF said in a statement.

The Rhodes Trust, established in the will of Rhodes, has awarded scholarships to more than 8,000 overseas students to study at Oxford University since its creation in 1902.

The redevelopment comes as the trust looks to increase its number of scholars from 260 to 325 by 2028.

The building is used as a base for students to study and meet peers and is also a wedding venue.

It consists of a single u-shaped building with smaller extensions and outbuildings set within a large garden which contains a section of the defensive rampart thrown up to protect Oxford during the English Civil War.

Its main entrance features a rotunda which was was built as a memorial to a trustee, those who died during both world wars and to Rhodes himself.

The city council said the building, designed by Hebert Baker, a former employee of Rhodes, was "an architectural embodiment of the British Imperial worldview in the early 20th century" but that the Rhodes Trust had been able to "move beyond the worldview of its founder".

Councillor Shaista Aziz, who is part of the commission reviewing the Rhodes statue, said it was "high time for a nuanced and sophisticated conversation that leads to action on tackling the racist legacy" of Rhodes.

The Rhodes Trust has said since its creation it has "gradually overcome some of the exclusions that defined" scholarships in the past.

It said the trust had "taken significant steps to become a more diverse and inclusive community and to create space in Rhodes House for scholars to debate and engage with legacy".

Who was Cecil Rhodes?

