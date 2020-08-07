Image copyright Oxford City Council Image caption Hinksey outdoor pool is a heated pool near the centre of Oxford

The reopening of an outdoor swimming pool has been scrapped after a "significant water leak" was found.

Oxford City Council said 35 litres of water was leaking every minute from Hinksey Pool after it was filled for its planned opening on Saturday.

The local authority said no timeline could be given for when the leak will be fixed due to it coming from a pipe encased in concrete underground.

Forecasters say temperatures could rise to high of 36C in south-east England.

Councillor Linda Smith, cabinet member for leisure and parks, said she understood "how disappointing" it was for "keen swimmers and families hoping to cool off in the current heatwave".

"The need for essential emergency repairs has been forced on us at the worst possible time," she added.

"We will also work flat out to bring Hinksey pool back into service as soon as that is possible."

The council said it was working with its leisure facilities provider Fusion Lifestyle to open its indoor swimming pool in Summertown in two weeks.