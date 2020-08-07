Image copyright Tvp Image caption Nelson Soares broke into the home of one woman and sexually assaulted her

A serial sex offender who assaulted one woman in Oxford and exposed himself to others has been jailed.

In one incident, Nelson Soares, 28, broke into a home in Headington and sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman.

Soares pleaded guilty to five counts of exposure, two counts of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, assault by penetration and voyeurism.

At Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, Soares, of Shelford Place, Oxford, was jailed for 10 years.

He will also be on the sex offenders register for life and has an extended licence period of four years.

Det Ch Insp Bruce Riddell said Soares was "clearly a dangerous man, who poses a risk to the public".

He added: "The sexual assault was a significant incident in Oxford in February last year and as a result a number of high visibility patrols were put in place.

"I'd like to thank all the victims in this case as they have consistently supported the police during this investigation."