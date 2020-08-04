Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Oxfordshire
- 4 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car in Oxfordshire.
The 50-year-old man, from the county, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision on the B4437 near Shipton-under-Wychwood.
The crash at about 13:00 BST on Monday involved the man's Kawasaki motorbike and a black Mercedes. The car's driver was not injured.
PC Sandra Terry, of Thames Valley Police, has appealed for witnesses to come forward.