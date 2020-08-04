Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place on the B4437 near Shipton-under-Wychwood

A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car in Oxfordshire.

The 50-year-old man, from the county, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision on the B4437 near Shipton-under-Wychwood.

The crash at about 13:00 BST on Monday involved the man's Kawasaki motorbike and a black Mercedes. The car's driver was not injured.

PC Sandra Terry, of Thames Valley Police, has appealed for witnesses to come forward.