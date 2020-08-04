Image copyright TVP Image caption Tom Glancy's family said he had "enjoyed talking to everyone" and loved spending quality time with them

A milkman killed in a crash between his van and a lorry was a grandfather of six who "enjoyed talking to everyone".

Tom Glancy, 64, from Kidlington, died on the A420 between Buckland and Pusey in Oxfordshire on 16 July.

He delivered to nearby villages and would often receive "lots of gifts and thank you notes from customers", his family said.

A 39-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous.

'Looking forward to retiring'

Mr Glancy was born in Dunfermline in Scotland and moved to Oxfordshire with his parents when his father went to work at the Cowley car factory.

In a statement, his family said: "Tom enjoyed talking to everyone and loved spending quality time with his family.

"He also loved working on his allotment and was looking forward to retiring, so that he could spend more time there.

"The grandchildren loved digging up the potatoes and picking the beans. He welcomed new allotment holders, gave them advice and loved talking to them."

Mr Glancy was married to Brenda for 41 years and had four children and six grandchildren.

He had worked as a milkman serving Kidlington between 1978 until June 2015, before delivering to villages off the A420.