Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the A417 near Ardington Wick on Sunday morning

A man has been arrested after a cyclist was critically injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, was in collision with a car on the A417 near Ardington Wick in Wantage, Oxfordshire, at 08:45 BST on Sunday.

Police said the car failed to stop at the scene and appealed for witnesses.

A 74-year-old man from Wantage has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a collision.