Wantage crash: Man arrested after cyclist critically hurt
- 3 August 2020
A man has been arrested after a cyclist was critically injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, was in collision with a car on the A417 near Ardington Wick in Wantage, Oxfordshire, at 08:45 BST on Sunday.
Police said the car failed to stop at the scene and appealed for witnesses.
A 74-year-old man from Wantage has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a collision.