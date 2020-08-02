Cyclist critically hurt in Wantage hit-and-run collision
- 2 August 2020
A cyclist has been critically injured in a collision with a car that drove away without stopping.
Police were called at 08:45 BST to the A417 near Ardington Wick, Oxfordshire.
The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Thames Valley Police has appealed to trace a "small silver hatchback" which is thought to have been involved in the collision and may have a damaged windscreen.
The A417 will remain closed in both directions for several hours, police said.