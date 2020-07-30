Image copyright TVP Image caption Joshua Harling worked in finance and had ambitions 'to succeed in every aspect of his life'

A 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death "was full of kindness, love and energy", his family have said.

Joshua Harling, from Oxford, was found with a fatal chest wound in Chinnor Road, Thame, Oxfordshire, on 22 July.

Nathan Braim, 19, from Thame, has been charged with his murder.

The family statement said: "The impact Josh had on so many people's lives is unforgettable. He is an irreplaceable son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and well-loved colleague."

'Contagious laugh'

"He felt it was his duty to protect, he had courage and bravery... he was a compassionate soul with a fierce and generous love and loyalty to his family and his friends.

"He had the ability to light up any room he walked into with just one cheeky smile.

"He was charismatic, selfless and had a contagious laugh along with his jokes."

Image caption Mr Harling was found dead in Chinnor Road in Thame

The family said Mr Harling was also a "lovable lad that wore his heart on his sleeve" who "made sure everyone around him was happy".

They said he worked in finance and that "his job, his music, family and friends were his life" and he had a "growing ambition to succeed in every aspect of his life".

The statement added: "No matter what, Josh was devoted to helping others and making sure those around him were happy, safe and secure."

Mr Braim has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at a plea hearing at Oxford Crown Court on 23 October.

A man, 19, and 15-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.