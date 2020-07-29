Robin Williamson: Two boys charged with man's murder in Oxford
- 29 July 2020
Two teenage boys have been charged with murdering a man who was attacked outside a row of shops.
Robin Williamson, 43, died on 12 November - weeks after the assault in Wood Farm, Oxford, on 27 October.
A 15-year-old from Banbury and a 17-year-old from Milton Keynes, neither of whom can be named due to their age, have been charged.
They were due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.