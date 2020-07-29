Image copyright Google Image caption Robin Williamson was assaulted outside shops in Wood Farm on 27 October, police said

Two teenage boys have been charged with murdering a man who was attacked outside a row of shops.

Robin Williamson, 43, died on 12 November - weeks after the assault in Wood Farm, Oxford, on 27 October.

A 15-year-old from Banbury and a 17-year-old from Milton Keynes, neither of whom can be named due to their age, have been charged.

They were due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.