Image caption Joshua Harling was found dead in Chinnor Road in Thame

A man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was found stabbed to death in the street.

Joshua Harling, from Oxford, was found with a fatal chest wound in Chinnor Road, Thame, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday.

Nathan Braim, 19, from Thame has been charged with murder and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.

A 19-year-old man and 15-year-old boy who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.