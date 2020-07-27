Joshua Harling stab death: Man, 19, charged with murder
27 July 2020
A man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was found stabbed to death in the street.
Joshua Harling, from Oxford, was found with a fatal chest wound in Chinnor Road, Thame, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday.
Nathan Braim, 19, from Thame has been charged with murder and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.
A 19-year-old man and 15-year-old boy who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.