Image caption A 19-year-old man died in Chinnor Road, Thame

Detectives have been granted more time to question three men and a boy suspected of murder after a man was stabbed in Oxfordshire.

Joshua Harling, 19, was pronounced dead in Chinnor Road, Thame, on 22 July.

Three 19-year-old men and a 15-year-old boy remain in police custody after warrants for further detention were obtained by Thames Valley Police.

A post-mortem examination showed that Mr Harling, from Oxford died from a stab wound to the chest.

Image caption Tributes have been laid at the scene of the stabbing

All four suspects, three from Oxfordshire and one from Buckinghamshire, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Following Mr Harling's death, dozens of people gathered at the scene to join in a minute's silence and release balloons in tribute.

His friend Nathan Bennett said: "It's such a shame to see such a great guy have his short life taken away.

"He had nothing but goodness in his heart."