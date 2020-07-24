Image caption Josh Harling, 19, died in Chinnor Road, Thame, on Wednesday evening

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of a man in Oxfordshire.

Joshua Harling, 19, from Oxford, was pronounced dead in Chinnor Road, Thame, on Wednesday evening.

A 19-year-old man from Oxfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Police have been granted more time to question a 15-year-old boy and two 19-year-old men who were also held on suspicion of murder.

The arrested boy is from Oxfordshire, and the two men are from Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of Mr Harling's death was a stab wound to the chest.

Image caption Tributes have been laid at the scene of the stabbing

On Thursday, dozens of people gathered at the scene to join in a minute's silence and release balloons in tribute.

Speaking to the BBC, friend Nathan Bennett said: "It's such a shame to see such a great guy have his short life taken away.

"He had nothing but goodness in his heart."

He added: "I never would have thought something like this would have happened to Josh."

A crowdfunding page has so far raised more than £1,500 to support Mr Harling's family.