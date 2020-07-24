Joshua Harling murder: Fourth person arrested
A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of a man in Oxfordshire.
Joshua Harling, 19, from Oxford, was pronounced dead in Chinnor Road, Thame, on Wednesday evening.
A 19-year-old man from Oxfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
Police have been granted more time to question a 15-year-old boy and two 19-year-old men who were also held on suspicion of murder.
The arrested boy is from Oxfordshire, and the two men are from Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of Mr Harling's death was a stab wound to the chest.
On Thursday, dozens of people gathered at the scene to join in a minute's silence and release balloons in tribute.
Speaking to the BBC, friend Nathan Bennett said: "It's such a shame to see such a great guy have his short life taken away.
"He had nothing but goodness in his heart."
He added: "I never would have thought something like this would have happened to Josh."
A crowdfunding page has so far raised more than £1,500 to support Mr Harling's family.