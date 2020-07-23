Image copyright Google Image caption The 20-year-old victim died in Chinnor Road, Thame

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Oxfordshire.

The 20-year-old victim died in Chinnor Road, Thame, on Wednesday evening.

Det Insp Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police said he believed there were several witnesses and some may have captured video of the scene.

The dead man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police, who have asked witnesses to come forward.

Officers also said they would like to speak to a group of young men who were seen in the area at the time.

'Traumatic for family'

Det Insp Roddy said: "Although the details of what exactly has happened is unclear at the moment, we would like to hear from you if you saw anything suspicious this evening in Chinnor Road or Essex Road and the surrounding areas.

"We know there were a number of people in the area who will have seen this unfold and may have even caught some of the incident on video. Please do not share this video on social media, but instead share it with police.

"A man has died in this incident and if you have footage or pictures this could be very traumatic for the family and friends of the man who has died."

Road closures were put in place in Chinnor Road at the junction with Queens Road, Dormer Road at the junction of Garden City and Cotmore Gardens at the junction of Cotmore Close.