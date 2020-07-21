Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they found the gun "hidden" in woodland in Witney

Three people have been arrested after a handgun was found hidden in woodland in Oxfordshire.

The gun, which was viable but has now been made safe, was found in woodland near Cranberry Road in Madley Park, Witney, on Monday.

A 31-year-old woman from Faringdon, a 23-year-old woman from Eynsham and a 29-year-old man from Oxford were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

They all remain in police custody.

Det Insp Tracey Benham, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Following reports that a firearm was hidden in woodland, officers conducted a thorough search of the area and located a weapon which has been made safe and taken to Witney police station.

"I would like to re-assure the local community that the investigation is ongoing and we have made arrests in connection with this incident, and there is no wider threat to the community."