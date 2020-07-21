Image copyright Google Image caption The motorcycle was travelling towards Banbury from Wardington at the time of the accident

A man in his 60s has been killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a lorry in Oxfordshire.

The man, who was riding a Kawasaki bike, was involved in the crash on the A361 in Wardington at about 15:00 BST on Monday.

His next-of-kin have been informed and his family is being supported by trained officers.

Thames Valley Police asked anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

PC Liam Calvert, based at Banbury Police Station, said: "If you saw the vehicles before the collision, or have dash-cam footage from the area at the time, please get in touch."