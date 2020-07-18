Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man died after crashing into the Bicester Park & Ride roundabout

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a roundabout in Oxfordshire.

The man, in his sixties, was driving a red Mercedes on the A41 on Thursday when he crashed into the Bicester Park and Ride roundabout at 22:10 BST.

He died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A passenger, a man in his fifties, was seriously injured and is in "a critical condition" in hospital, Thames Valley Police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses.