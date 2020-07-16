Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after the crash on the A420 between Buckland and Pusey

A man in his 60s has been killed in a collision between a van and a lorry in Oxfordshire.

The man, who was driving a white Ford Transit van, collided with a lorry on the A420 between Buckland and Pusey at about 03:00 BST on Thursday.

A 39-year-old man from Surrey has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in custody.

Thames Valley Police's Det Sgt Anthony Jenkins asked anyone who might have seen the crash to come forward.