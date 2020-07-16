Image copyright Google Image caption Four properties in Banbury (not pictured) were raided by police

Four men arrested on suspicion of child rape following raids across Oxfordshire have been released on bail.

Three men, aged 44, 48 and 52, from Banbury, and a 47-year-old from Chipping Norton were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said the raids were in connection with attacks on girls in the town between 2000 and 2007.

About 40 officers were involved in the arrests at five properties, Thames Valley Police said.