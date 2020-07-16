Image copyright Cratus Image caption The new hotel's Broad Street entrance appears to retain Boswell's historic design

Plans to turn Oxford's oldest department store into a boutique hotel are being opened up to the public to comment on.

Boswells traded in the city from 1738 before shutting earlier this year, blaming "adverse retail conditions".

Reef Group said the plan to turn the building into The Store Hotel would provide "excellent new facilities while respecting the site's heritage".

The four-star hotel would include a restaurant, bar and a rooftop terrace.

Reef Group said: "We have taken care to ensure that the building's iconic frontage is preserved and enhanced.

"The 1920s exterior which faces on to Broad Street and the Cornmarket Street entrance will be cleaned and repaired, and its famous Boswell & Co signs will be retained."

The existing fourth floor will be demolished and replaced with a new fourth and fifth floor.

Image copyright Reef Group Image caption Reef Group said the plans would respect the site's heritage

The group said it was working with Oxford City Council, Historic England and the Oxford Design Review Panel so "the proposals are sympathetic to the celebrated Oxford skyline and do not appear overbearing".

When the plans were announced, councillor Ed Turner, the council's deputy leader, said it could be a "much-needed shot in the arm" for tourism.

He added: "Boswells was a landmark institution in Oxford and I was very sorry to see it close.

"The building it occupied is historic, with a complex footprint that is not easy to repurpose for other retail use. The council is working with partners to transform the space."

Image copyright Boswells Image caption Boswells traded in Oxford from 1738 until earlier this year

Boswells started life as a travel goods store run by Francis Boswell and was known for its toys, haberdashery and home accessories.

It was bought by Arthur Pearson in the 1890s and Jonathan Pearson, his great-grandson, remains one of the company's directors.

The consultation asks residents for ideas to ensure plans are "sympathetic to the site and the surrounding area".