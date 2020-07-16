Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was pulled into a wooded area off the Abingdon Road by her attacker

A woman has been raped after being dragged from a street into a wooded area.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was approached by a man while she was walking in Abingdon Road, Oxford, at about 23:50 BST on Wednesday.

She was pulled into some trees near to the junction with Gordon Woodward Way and attacked.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny, white man aged in his 40s. Police are appealing for information.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Insp James Mather said: "I fully appreciate the concern that this will cause in the local community, and we are investigating this incident with the utmost priority."

Police have carried out searches and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

A scene-watch is in place opposite the Travelodge on Abingdon Road at the junction with Gordon Woodward Way.