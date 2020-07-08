Image copyright West Oxfordshire District Council Image caption The Oxfordshire Garden Village site is around 215 hecatares (531 acres) in size

An outline planning application has been lodged for a new garden village with 2,200 homes.

Oxfordshire Garden Village, north of the A40 near Eynsham, includes proposal for schools, parks and a science business park.

It was one of the first garden villages endorsed by the government in 2017 to help meet the UK's housing needs.

Grosvenor Developments said it was a "fantastic opportunity" and the council said it was a "major step forward."

A public consultation is due to take place between August and September.

Leader of West Oxfordshire District Council councillor James Mills said: "This is a major step forward along the road to seeing the Garden Village become a reality."

Grosvenor Developments project director Silvia Lazzerini said: "From the outset our vision has been to create a new community which respects the natural environment - a place where people and nature can not only live alongside one another, but actually thrive together."

The firm, appointed by the site's landowners to secure planning permission, said the detailed planning applications by house builders and developers are projected to run in four phases between 2021 and 2037.

The 215 hectare (531 acre) site is owned by separate landowners including Corpus Christi College, Oxford and Oxfordshire County Council.

The government's Garden Towns and Garden Villages programme includes 49 sites around England with a view to build large scale new developments to create "well-planned, sustainable places for people to live".