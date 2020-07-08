A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a crash in which a pedestrian was killed.

The collision involved two vehicles - a red BMW and a black Vauxhall Insignia - at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday on Ock Street in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit and dangerous driving.

He remains in custody.

The drivers of both cars were uninjured.

The next of kin of the deceased man have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Sgt Darren Brown, of the serious collision investigation unit at Thames Valley Police, appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.