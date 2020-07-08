Image caption Landlord David Haines says the pub had been forced to bring in the ban after younger drinkers refused to adhere to social distancing rules

A pub in Oxfordshire has banned under 25s in the evenings after some drinkers refused to adhere to its coronavirus social distancing measures.

The Royal Standard in Wallingford said since it reopened younger drinkers had been "impossible to control" putting staff and other customers at risk.

Landlord David Haines said: "They start off fine but then it goes out the window."

Under 25s will only be allowed in the pub before 20:00 BST.

Image caption The pub said it had attracted large numbers of younger drinkers since it reopened on Saturday

Mr Haines said an "unprecedented number" of younger drinkers had been attracted to the pub since it reopened on Saturday who were "refusing to adhere to any social distancing rules".

He said: "In spite of how many times you ask them to sit in groups of six it goes out the window - it was impossible to control.

"We've got a greater duty to our customers and our staff. We apologise to those of you who are affected and we will review this decision periodically."

The pub said its measures included temperature checks, contact tracing, a one-way system around the building, tables set at least one metre apart both inside and table service only.

Hundreds of pubs and venues welcomed customers on Saturday after three months as lockdown measures were eased.

At least three establishments announced they had shut their doors again just days after reopening at the weekend after customers tested positive for coronavirus.