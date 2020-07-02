Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Redbridge Hollow, off Abingdon Road, on Saturday

A second man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

Anthony Joyce, 33, was found unresponsive at a property in Redbridge Hollow on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, 21, from Oxford, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

John Francis Joyce, 30, of Redbridge Hollow, has previously been charged with one count of murder.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates on Wednesday and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 31 July.