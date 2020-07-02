Image copyright Cratus Image caption How the new hotel's Broad Street entrance could look once complete

Developers want to turn a building that was used by Oxford's oldest department store into a boutique hotel.

Boswells traded in the city from 1738 before shutting earlier this year, blaming "adverse retail conditions".

Reef Group said the plan to turn the building into The Store would provide "excellent new facilities while respecting the site's heritage".

Oxford City Council's deputy leader said the plan could be a "much-needed shot in the arm" for tourism.

The developers said they were "conscious of Boswells' heritage and its place in the affections of residents" and that there was a "strong desire to link the building back to its history".

They said the plan would "ensure the building's frontage on Broad Street and Cornmarket Street will be preserved and enhanced".

The hotel would include a restaurant, bar and a rooftop terrace "with panoramic views of the city's iconic skyline".

Image caption Boswells traded in Oxford from 1738 until earlier this year

Councillor Ed Turner, the city council's deputy leader, said: "Boswells was a landmark institution in Oxford and I was very sorry to see it close.

"The building it occupied is historic, with a complex footprint that is not easy to repurpose for other retail use. The council is working with partners to transform the space."

Boswells started life as a travel goods store run by Francis Boswell and was known for its toys, haberdashery and home accessories.

It was bought by Arthur Pearson in the 1890s and Jonathan Pearson, his great-grandson, remains one of the company's directors.

An online consultation will be held by Reef Group for residents to give their views of the plans on 15 July.