Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Redbridge Hollow, off Abingdon Road, on Saturday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in Oxford.

Anthony Joyce was found unresponsive at a property in Redbridge Hollow on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene, Thames Valley Police said.

John Francis Joyce, 30, of Redbridge Hollow, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court earlier charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 31 July.