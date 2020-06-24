Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The 18-carat golden toilet was previously displayed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York

A seventh person has been arrested by police who are still searching for a solid gold toilet stolen last year.

The working loo, entitled America, is valued at $6m (£4.8m) and was taken in a raid at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, in the early hours of 14 September.

Thames Valley Police said a 44-year-old man from Kent was arrested on suspicion of burglary on 18 June.

All those arrested have been released under investigation.

Visitors had been encouraged to use the work, by conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan.

Palace staff said its theft caused "significant damage and flooding" because it was plumbed into the building.

Blenheim Palace is a World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill

In October, an insurance company offered a reward of £100,000 if the 18-carat gold toilet is returned.

Previously a 66-year-old man from Evesham was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 35-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

A 34-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary of a building other than a dwelling.

A 35-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.