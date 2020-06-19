Image copyright TVPFed Image caption Lissie Harper said Harper, the new police horse, was "a big friendly giant with huge feet and big ears... just perfect"

A mounted police unit has named its newest horse after an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Officers named their new recruit Harper after PC Andrew Harper, who died while responding to a report of a theft near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019.

The 28-year-old's widow Lissie visited the "big friendly giant" and said he was "just perfect".

PC Craig O'Leary, the force's federation chairman, said the name was a "fitting tribute" to PC Harper.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Andrew Harper died while responding to a report of a theft near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019

He said he was "absolutely delighted" by the mounted section's decision and said PC Harper, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was "held in such high regard by us all".

The trial of three men accused of murdering PC Harper is expected to start on Tuesday, after the coronavirus pandemic halted proceedings.