Image copyright Reuters Image caption Protestors have been calling for the statue of the British Imperialist Cecil Rhodes to be removed for several years

Students at an Oxford University college have joined calls to remove a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

Protesters say it is a symbol of racism and imperialism and Oriel College undergraduates believe it gives Rhodes "inappropriate honour and prestige".

It comes after anti-racism demonstrators in Bristol tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

The college's governing body will discuss the statue's fate later.

It sits above a doorway on the front of the college's Rhodes Building, which faces Oxford's High Street.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes sits over the doorway on the front of the college’s Rhodes Building

Kate Whittington, president of Oriel College's junior common room, said the statue "looms over the college as a symbol of Oriel's continuing refusal to listen to the voices of its undergraduates and, most importantly, of its black students".

Students want the college to put the statue in a museum and explain "their past decisions to keep the statue in place".

Image caption Two protests have been held in Oxford over the past two weeks

The college decided to keep the statue following protests in 2016 and denied claims it kept it because of donors threatening to withdraw funding.

Black Lives Matter campaigners marched through Oxford on Tuesday night and thousands protested on 9 June.

Rhodes Must Fall campaigners have said Oxford University has "failed to address its institutional racism" and urged it to improve its representation of black students and "decolonise" its curriculum.

Oxford University's vice chancellor, Professor Louise Richardson, has previously said she believed "hiding our history is not the route to enlightenment".

Who was Cecil Rhodes?

