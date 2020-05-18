Image copyright Google Image caption The horse was being ridden along a bridleway in College Wood, just off Deadman's Lane

Two men have been arrested over a horse rider that was seriously hurt when her horse was spooked by off-road motorcycles.

The rider, 41, was thrown off and her horse fell on top of her on a bridleway in College Wood in Goring Heath.

Thames Valley Police said five off-road motorcycles had been in the wood at the time on Sunday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man, from Woodley, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has also be arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

Another 22-year-old man, from Earley, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit for drugs and possession of a class B drug.

They have both been released under investigation.

The woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Five off road motorcycles and a white Ford Transit van have been seized in connection with the investigation.

PC Chris Weatherley said the force was appealing for witnesses and investigating where exactly the bikes were riding in the woods.