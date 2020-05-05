Image caption Van Morrison and Dido were among the acts scheduled to play in July

A music festival featuring Van Morrison, Dido, and Ronan Keating has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cornbury Music Festival was due to take place from 10 to 12 July at Great Tew Park in Oxfordshire.

Organiser Hugh Phillimore said he had "bowed to the inevitable" and postponed the event until next year.

Jack Savoretti, The Waterboys, America, The Brand New Heavies, and The Magic Numbers were also on the billing.

In a message to ticketholders, Mr Phillimore said: "Thank you for bearing with us in these uncertain times.

"We were hoping circumstances might change, but we've now bowed to the inevitable and are very sad to announce the postponement of this year's festival."

He said it could mean a "very difficult summer" because of the "ongoing costs" that go towards arranging the festival.

Tickets are still valid for the next event which takes place from 9 to 11 July 2021, Mr Phillimore said.

"We'll repeat most of the same line-up, along with some new names and special guests," he added.

Kate Whittle, from Preston, Lancashire, who was due to volunteer for the first time at a festival at Cornbury, said the news was "disappointing".

"I was hoping because it was mid-July that maybe this festival would be alright. I was so looking forward to it," she said.

"I bought my tent and had everything ready, but unfortunately it's not meant to be this year."

Image caption Ronan Keating was also due to play at the now postponed event

Cornbury Music Festival began in 2004 and has seen appearances from Amy Winehouse, Blondie, Robert Plant, Tom Jones and Elvis Costello.

Its 2017 event was set to be the last but the decision was overturned after a "wave of support".