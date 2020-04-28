Image caption Tiger said the facemasks - which have the club's logo and that of its sponsor, Singha - will be given out to season ticket holders over the age of 55

Thousands of Oxford United facemasks will be given to NHS workers, charities and some season ticket holders.

The club's Thai owner, Sumrith "Tiger" Thanakarnjanasuth, said the 10,000 masks had been fully tested in his home country.

He said: "The staff, the players and Karl [Robinson, the club's manager] are a lot closer than we are, so we wanted to do something to help."

They will undergo further testing before they are used by NHS workers.

Speaking from Thailand, Mr Thanakarnjanasuth added: "We want to help our fans and help the NHS and so many people who need the masks right now."

'Very concerned'

Oxford United staff, including Mr Robinson, have delivered some of the masks to charities around Oxford, including Sobell House Hospice. Others will be posted out to season ticket holders over the age of 55.

Mr Thanakarnjanasuth said people in Thailand are currently "very concerned and cautious" about the spread of coronavirus, particularly after the spread of SARS in Asia between 2002 and 2004.

He added: "We closed much earlier than the UK - only pharmacies, food stores, convenience stores and food delivery [are allowed to stay open]."

One of Mr Thanakarnjanasuth's daughters was studying in London and self-isolated for a fortnight on her return to Thailand in March.

He urged fans to be patient for the end of the pandemic and to "stick together".

He said: "It's not easy because we have no revenue. But it's not just our club. We will stick together and come through this."