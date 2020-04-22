Image copyright Google Image caption Thornhill Park and Ride is operated by Oxfordshire County Council

A drive-through coronavirus testing centre for NHS and other key workers will open in Oxford on Thursday.

It will be based at Thornhill Park and Ride, off the A40, which is run by Oxfordshire County Council.

There are currently 28 of the centres around the country providing swab tests for people who have symptoms of coronavirus.

Testing at the site will be carried out by Boots and Serco and results will be available within a few days.

Councillor Liam Walker, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highway delivery and operations, said: "We are proud to be doing our part during this unprecedented time."

The government said it is "urgently working" to set up a home-testing service for key workers with Amazon.