Image copyright NursingNotes Image caption Margaret Tapley's grandson said she dedicated her life to the NHS

Tributes have been paid to a "one of a kind" 84-year-old auxiliary nurse who died after contracting coronavirus.

Margaret Tapley had continued to work as a healthcare assistant at Witney Community Hospital in Oxfordshire.

She died on Sunday in hospital in Swindon, Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust said.

Her grandson Ben Wood told BBC Radio 5 Live she "had such a drive" and "gave her life and dedicated it towards the NHS".

"That was the way she was, there would be no talking her out of it," he said.

"She had been working for just over 40 years doing three night shifts a week and she dedicated her life to the end."

'Very special'

The trust said Mrs Tapley worked her last shift on 10 April.

Her family said the grandmother of four had been experiencing symptoms of coronavirus before she was admitted to hospital on Thursday and died three days later.

"We always said she would outlive all of us with the energy she had and it is tragic her life has been cut short," Mr Wood said.

"She still had an awful lot to give."

Mr Wood said he was grateful for the "incredible" response online to his grandmother's death.

"We always knew she was a very special, and it's amazing to see so many others are recognising that and paying tribute as well," he said.

Hannah Tapley, a high jumper who has competed for Team GB, said her grandmother was the "strongest woman" she had ever known.

Another of her grandchildren, Tom Wood - a senior charge nurse in an A&E department - described his Ms Tapley as his "inspiration".

Oxford Health chief executive Stuart Bell said Mrs Tapley "embodied all that is best in those who work for the NHS".

"She was a legend on the ward, and more widely throughout the whole hospital," he said.

"She had worked there for many years, and was remarkable in that she stayed with her team well beyond the point when many others would have retired."