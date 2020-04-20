Image copyright Google Image caption A BMW car and Mercedes van crashed on Faringdon Road in Gozzards Ford

A woman has died nearly a month after she was injured in a head-on crash.

A grey BMW car and white Mercedes van crashed on Faringdon Road in Gozzards Ford, Oxfordshire, at about 09:40 GMT on 16 March.

A 65-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the BMW, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died on 11 April.

The BMW driver, a man in his 70s, and another passenger, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries.

A man in his 30s who was driving the van was not injured.

Thames Valley Police has urged people with dashcam footage taken near the scene around the time of the crash to share it with officers.