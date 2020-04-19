Image copyright NursingNotes Image caption Margaret Tapley's granddaughter called her the "most hard working, caring and perfect woman out there"

An auxiliary nurse who was still working night shifts at 84 has died after contracting coronavirus.

Margaret Tapley continued to work as a healthcare assistant at Witney Community Hospital in Oxfordshire.

Her granddaughter Hannah Tapley paid tribute to her on Facebook, calling her the "most hard working, caring and perfect woman out there".

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust said Mrs Tapley died in hospital in Swindon at 03:00 BST on Sunday.

The trust said she had worked her last shift on April 10, adding: "Despite her advancing years, Margaret was determined to carry on caring and being part of her hospital family."

Hannah Tapley, who is a high jumper who has competed for Team GB, said her grandmother was the "strongest woman" she had ever known.

"I am so proud to call her my grandma... Devoting her life to others and working for the NHS doing night shifts as a nurse at her age."

'A legend'

Another of her grandchildren, Tom Wood - a senior charge nurse in an A&E department - described his Ms Tapley as his "inspiration".

"She was a huge reason as to why I am a nurse today. She took huge pride in her work but was so humble. She embodied the nursing spirit," he said.

Oxford Health chief executive Stuart Bell said: "She was a legend on the ward, and more widely throughout the whole hospital.

"She had worked there for many years, and was remarkable in that she stayed with her team well beyond the point when many others would have retired.

"Margaret knew coronavirus posed a risk, and if she had wished she would have been perfectly justified in self-isolating, but she wanted to continue in her role, doing the job she loved."

He added: "She embodied all that is best in those who work for the NHS."