Image copyright CareUK Image caption The residents who died lived at Millers Grange care home in Witney

Four residents of a care home in Oxfordshire have died after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Care UK said two people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died at Millers Grange care home in Witney and a third person passed away in hospital.

Daniel Turner-Naylor, regional director of Care UK, said the fourth resident who died had not been tested but had shown symptoms.

"We are deeply saddened by these deaths," he said.

Mr Turner-Naylor said teams had been "carefully following a pandemic plan" based on guidance from the NHS and Public Health England.

"I can't thank the team enough for their dedication to following this plan and for continuing to deliver highly professional nd compassionate care in this incredibly challenging time," he said.

Care UK said all staff at the care home had been provided "with all of the appropriate" personal protective equipment (PPE) and "have been using it meticulously".