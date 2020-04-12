Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Doctors say they have had an increase in patients with serious eye injuries

People doing more DIY during the coronavirus lockdown has led to an increase serious eye injuries, a hospital has said.

Oxford Eye Hospital said it had seen an increase in injuries and people who needed operations.

The hospital saw six "traumatised eyes" in a week, but would usually see one no more than every two to three weeks.

Consultant Stella Hornby said she thought the rise was due to people doing DIY jobs without eye protection.

The trust's clinical lead for Ophthalmology said: "We're seeing patients with more serious eye injuries and people have needed operations to repair injuries and which could potentially result in sight loss."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People have been urged to wear goggles and safety equipment when carrying out jobs in their homes

The eye hospital, based at the John Radcliffe Hospital, urged people to wear eye protection while carrying out DIY or gardening.

Parents have also been advised to store household detergents and chemicals away from children.

The hospital added wearing glasses instead of contact lenses would also protect the eyes and reduce the chance of spreading coronavirus.

Dr Hornby said: "Wearing glasses instead of contact lenses at the moment reduces the risk of contact lens-related complications, and reduces the need to touch your face."